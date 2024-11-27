Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. 112,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.