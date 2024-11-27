Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.60% of Bel Fuse worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 15.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,704.80. This trade represents a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.3 %

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

