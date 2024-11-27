Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. SEA accounts for 0.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.67. 220,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $117.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

