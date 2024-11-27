Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 265,439 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,439 shares during the period. The GEO Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of The GEO Group worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

