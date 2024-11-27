Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $13.19 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,186,000. Liberty Broadband comprises 0.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.12% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.