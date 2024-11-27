Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on A. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

NYSE A opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average is $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

