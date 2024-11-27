Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $89,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $331.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $332.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

