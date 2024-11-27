Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 47,117 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of MetLife worth $74,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

