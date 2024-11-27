Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VBR opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

