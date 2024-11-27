Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Insider Andrew Greville Purchases 100,000 Shares

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greville bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,441.56).
Ballymore Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 7.14.
About Ballymore Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballymore Resources
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ballymore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballymore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.