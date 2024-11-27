Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,566,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,631 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 99.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after buying an additional 675,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after buying an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40,196.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after buying an additional 428,897 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher stock opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.81. The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

