Baldwin Investment Management LLC Invests $974,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

