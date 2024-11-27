Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average is $172.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.