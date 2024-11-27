Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON BGEU opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.80 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.83. The firm has a market cap of £299.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Watkins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,685.10). 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

