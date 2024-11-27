B. Riley Has Strong Forecast for Defiance Silver Q4 Earnings

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Defiance Silver Trading Up 2.4 %

CVE:DEF opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. Defiance Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$58.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

