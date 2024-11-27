Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 202.2% in November

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AVVIY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Aviva has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

AVVIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

