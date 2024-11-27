Avestar Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $552.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $416.57 and a 1-year high of $552.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

