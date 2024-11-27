Avestar Capital LLC Invests $648,000 in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUSA opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $563.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

