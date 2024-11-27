Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $121.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.