Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

