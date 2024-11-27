Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.290-8.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.43.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,533. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.89. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

