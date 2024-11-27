Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 1,004.4% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Astellas Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 306,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.36. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

