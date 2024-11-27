Associated Banc Corp Acquires Shares of 2,528 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

