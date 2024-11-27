AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.67 ($0.37), with a volume of 537894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.60 ($0.37).

AssetCo Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.40. The company has a market capitalization of £42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.86 and a beta of 0.47.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

