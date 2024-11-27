Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Stock Price

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aclarion Price Performance

Aclarion stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

