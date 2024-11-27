Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 30,100.0% in November

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 30,100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARBKF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.12. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £478,759.05 and a PE ratio of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.