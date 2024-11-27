Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 58727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.
Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $493,070.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,230. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,031.24. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,174. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $386,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
