Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

AAOI opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $493,070.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,230. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $1,687,174. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

