APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of APi Group worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,901,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,881,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after buying an additional 1,979,931 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in APi Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,543,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 1,009,328 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in APi Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,464,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,941,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

