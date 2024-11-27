Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 665,149 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Analog Devices worth $1,700,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI stock opened at $219.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.