Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $10.58. Amplitude shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 843 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Amplitude Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,597.44. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $128,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

