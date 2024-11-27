Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Up 649.0% in November

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 649.0% from the October 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,783 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,217,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 311,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Americas Silver Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 861,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,440. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.