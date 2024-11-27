American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,009.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 55.8% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,469.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $208.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.16. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

