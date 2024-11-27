American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 3212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

