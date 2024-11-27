Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,438,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 330,105 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

