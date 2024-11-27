Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALS traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.53. 15,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,205. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

