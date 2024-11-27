ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of REIT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. 12,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REIT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

