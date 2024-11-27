Alexandros Aldous Sells 5,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,390. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.