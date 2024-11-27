Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,105. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

