Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 565,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

ANIP stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.