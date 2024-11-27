Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $514,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CATY opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $157,873. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,973.24. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

