Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

