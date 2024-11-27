Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADVOF remained flat at $20.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. Adtran Networks has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.
About Adtran Networks
