Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADVOF remained flat at $20.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. Adtran Networks has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

