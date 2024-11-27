ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $728,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,701.62. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $610,675.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, William Zerella sold 76,856 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,557,102.56.
ACV Auctions Stock Performance
Shares of ACVA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACVA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACV Auctions
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.