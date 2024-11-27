ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,709.76. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 63.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

