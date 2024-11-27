9,474 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.