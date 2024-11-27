9,474 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.