81,920 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,033,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,549 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after buying an additional 1,020,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 952,408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 906,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.94.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

