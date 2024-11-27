7,973 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.