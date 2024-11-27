572 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,564,000 after buying an additional 307,498 shares during the period. Westwind Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7,614.0% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 46,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 45,760 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

TYL stock opened at $635.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $635.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $23,776,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

