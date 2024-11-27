564 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,754. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $278.55. The company has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

